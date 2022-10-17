Onitsha Ofala festival : youths set for carnival…120 artists to display artwork

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The 2022 Ofala festival of Onitsha Indigenes, Anambra State, comes up with a bang on 22nd October, 2022, as youths of the community will in a carnival of a sort, embark on procession round the town even as 120 artists are expected to display the stuff they are made of through art work display.

Briefing newsmen on preparation for the week-long event, the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, said that arrangement was in top gear for a hitch-free Ofala festival that would be held at Ime Obi Onitsha palace, adding that the Ofala festival proper would span for two days, that include, Iru Ofala on October 22, and the Azu Ofala, on October 23.

Obi of Onitsha who spoke through one of his cabinet members, Chief Okey Mike Areh, (Onyia Osuma), hinted that the festival would also be used to commemorate with thanks-giving ceremony of the monarch’s 20th anniversary as monarch, as he ascended the throne of Ezechima 20 years ago, on May 14, 2002, which coincidentally was his 61st birthday.

According to him, the Ofala is the high point of the Onitsha ceremonial cycle, of which Obi of Onitsha is the celebrant of this spectacle that is rooted in deep spirituality.

“The Ofala is an occasion for the monarch to fulfil certain obligations. It is primarily a celebration by the monarch and his subjects of the monarch’s annual emergence from seclusion, during which period the monarch has successfully negotiated the fortunes of the kingdom. It is also a re-enactment of the joy which the monarch shared with his subjects, at the discovery that yam is non-toxic, and a valuable source of food” he hinted.

During the press briefing, there was a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed between Globacom /International Breweries Pic, and Onitsha Traditional Council, permitting that the duo are the official sponsors of the Ofala festival.

Globacorn, represented by Michael Ehumadu, Regional Sales Manager, Enugu, with James Akponuemie, National Head of Activation, and Fidelis Igwe (plant Manager) of International Breweries Pic, signed the MoU, while Chief Areh, signed on behalf of Onitsha people.

Chief Okey Mike Areh, who is also Chairman of the Ofala Steering Committee, recalled that due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 Ofala festivals were low keyed as they had to hold devoid of the usual fanfare.

He added, “We shall now move on with the process of getting the Ofala, to attain the status of a major event in the Nigerian, and by extension in the West African cultural/tourism calendar. Globacom said in a statement, “we are delighted to have been associated with the Ofala since 2011, and it is in this spirit that we signed a recent Memorandum of Understanding with the Onitsha Traditional Council to continue this partnership”

According to him the 2022 Ofala events will commence with the Ofala carnival organised by the Onitsha Ado Youth Council ,(OYC), to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Onitsha indigenes that is probably the biggest cultural street fun-fair in the South East of Nigeria.

“The Oreze Arts Series, a group art exhibition, promoted by His Majesty’s Chimedie Museum Trust Foundation, returns after a two-year break due to the pandemic. The eighth edition of the series will also open on Friday, October 21and run till Tuesday, October 25. The series is designed to provide exposure to budding artists living and practising in the South East of Nigeria. It is also an avenue for multi-talented and well-established artists from various parts of the world to exhibit their works. At least 120 artists will be exhibiting their works at Oreze VIII. They include Alex Nwokolo, Kainebi Osahenye, Edison Ekwueme, Dr Bolaji Ogunwo, Tola Wewe, and Ayeva Nourridine. The special guest will be Professor John Ogene, Professor of Art History and Graphics, Department of Fine and Applied Arts, University of Benin,” he stated further.

In conclusion, a Royal Banquet organised by Globacom in honour of the Obi of Onitsha comes up Wednesday, October 26, at the Dolly Hills hotel, Onitsha even activities will be rounded up with an

an Ofala Thanks-giving service scheduled to hold on Sunday, October 30 at St. Stephens Anglican Church, Onitsha.

Pic show cross sections of Indigenes of Onitsha, Globacom and International Breweries representatives during the press briefing Thursday.