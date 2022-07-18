Onitsha landlords defy sit-at-home, demolish own  properties to avert govt’s wrath

By Phil Okose Onitsha

In their bid to avert Anambra State Government wrath, landlords and property owners whose properties were marked for demolition, Monday, defied the normal sit-at-home order and embarked on self demolition of their properties to avert the government doing it for them.

Their reason for embarking on self demolition is to avert payment of cost of demolition and also to save some of the building materials that may be damaged if the government does the demolition for them.

Recall that Governor Chukwuma Soludo had warned that any landlord whose properties were demolished by the government demolition team must pay for the cost of the demolition of such buildings.

Consequently, as the demolition team intensified the exercise, some of the landlords embarked on immediate demolition of their properties by themselves to also save cost by government doing it by itself.

At Portharcourt road, Creek road and Ochanja market axis the landlord were seen demolition some portions or all the entire buildings they believe are situated within the range of the marked zone for demolition.

A landlord at Portharcourt road who did not want his name in the print told this correspondent that, “my brother I don’t have that amount they say we should pay if they do the demolition by themselves”

“The Governor should know that we didn’t vote for him to hurt us but to better our welfare which he has refused to do rather is worsening our condition”.

“I know how much I will pay those artisans /labourers I engaged to help me in the demolition of my building I erected when Soludo was in school.

My property is not within the Bank of Nwangene river and still they marked it for demolition. Is that how we will actualize a Biafran State?”

Also reacting, another landlord seen demolishing his structure who simply identified himself as Peter, said that, “if demolition of our buildings will make Onitsha to be like Dubai, so be it.”

“Successive administrations came and left without touching our buildings as they did not block any waterway but this present regime said we blocked it.”

Meanwhile residents of Onitsha and environs remained partially indoors even as markets, schools, banks, courts, offices, among others remained shut.