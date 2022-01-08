Onitsha inmates to write WASCE, other exams

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Approval has been given for Inmates of the Onitsha Correctional Center, Anambra State to write West African School Certificate, WASCE and other exams.

This was made known by the Chaplain of the Correctional Center, Rev. Fr. Bathlomew Okpalanwugo during the visit of Archbishop Catgolic Archdiocese of Onitsha, Most Rev Valerian Maduka Okeke.

He said,”The inmates have been approved to be writing the West African School Certificate Examination and other equivalent board for the ordinary level examinations in the Correctional Centre.”

Okpalanwugo hailed tge priests, religious and church leaders who visited the inmates especially, Hon Edward Ibuzo who he said donated a live cow to the inmates.

In his speech, the Deputy Controller, Onitsha Correctional Center, Val Nwosu described the frequent visits by the Archbishop to the inmates as hope and motivation to the prison management.

Speaking at the event, Catholic Archbishop Valerian Maduka Okeke promised to ensure that the ultra modern skills acqusition centre built at the Onitsha Federal Correctional Centre, Anambra State becomes fuctional.

He called for the Centre to start teaching the inmates the required skills to enable them become better individuals.

“The skills acquisition centre must become functioning so as to enable the inmates get better rehabilitation. I want to assure you that this centre will transform the inmates to becpme better individuals. The Son of God whom we are celebrating was transformed and all we needed was to accept him with gratitude so that everything we have would be changed.

“God always assure his people that nothing was impossible before him and through His son, Jesus Christ, all our needs would be granted.

“For thoae who believe in Jesus Christ and accept him, he gives the right to become children of God”, he added.

Okeke urged inmates to accept Jesus Christ with, saying that if they accrpt him with all their heart, everything about them will be renewed.

Items donated by the Archbishop during the visit include, a Christmas cake, laundry items, biscuits; toiletries, one slaughtered cow, ten bags of rice, toothpaste, etc.