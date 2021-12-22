Onitsha, Ibadan celebrate as 94 receive cars, other items from Glo

The cities of Ibadan, Oyo State, and Onitsha in Anambra State were thrown into celebration on Tuesday as 94 Glo subscribers emerged the latest winners in Globacom’s on-going Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promotion.

In Onitsha, 23-year-old businessman, Chinedu John Anierobi, drove home a brand new Kia Rio car, while 41 other winners received home appliances including television sets, generators and refrigerators.

In Ibadan, it was 53-year-old auto engineer, Mutiu Owolabi, who won the Kia Rio car.

The event which had in attendance the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, also had 51 other winners of television sets, power generators and refrigerators.

Both Anierobi and Owolabi shared similar testimonies after receiving their cars at the two simultaneous events. “I never knew God had prepared such a beautiful end of the year gift for me”, Owolabi said, while John declared: “This Christmas gift just came at the right time. I am very grateful to Globacom for this wonderful opportunity. They have made possible what ordinarily looked unachievable. This year, I had never dreamt of becoming a car owner, let alone a brand new one. I do not know how to express my joy.”

The other winners also expressed excitement and gratitude to Globacom. Chijioke Kenneth, a civil servant who won a generator set, said the gift will help him enjoy power supply during the Yuletide season.

Augustine Nwodo, a bus driver who resides in Delta State, stated that he didn’t expect to win. “I am very excited to win a TV set. I didn’t expect this. It is going to be an excellent Christmas for me, thanks to Globacom. I appreciate their help.”

On his part, Ibeh Chimezie stated, “I am over the moon. Globacom should keep up the good work. Initially, I had doubts but now I am very excited that it’s a reality. This is a year-end bonus for me. I am indeed grateful.”

A cinematographer, Ifeanyi Amara, who also won a refrigerator said he was not sure until the refrigerator was handed over to him. He added that, with the gift from Globlacom, it will be possible for him to preserve his drinks and food.

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, who attended the Ibadan event said telecommunications has given Nigerians new opportunities.”Glo is the leader of the revolution witnessed in the industry. Glo is a game changer in the telecommunications market in Nigeria.”

Similarly, Anambra State Commissioner for Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, commended Globacom for putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians through the opportunity to win different prizes. The commissioner also congratulated the winners for being fortunate among millions of subscribers on the Glo network