Onitsha Chamber of Commerce installs 15th President, condemns multiple levies, insecurity

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Chief Augustine Ibeme, has been installed as the 15th President of Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA), alongside other executives to pilot the affairs of the chamber for the new tenure.

Performing the installation /inauguration ceremony, the national President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, Mr Dele Oye, charged the newly inaugurated president and other executives to do thing’s that will promote the chambers’ activities to the greater heights.

Oye, who was represented by Mr Humphrey Ngonadi, the President, South-East/South South Chamber of Commerce, said that Onitsha is very rich in business and as such :should be explored to improve the chambers.

He lauded Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra, for partnering with organised private sectors in making the state business friendly.

He noted that the chamber was grateful to the governor for his unalloyed support to their movement.

Speaking on behalf of the inaugurated executives, the ONICCIMA president, Ibeme, commended the past leadership of the state chambers for their immense contributions to building ONICCIMA.

According to him, “I must not fail to appreciate and thank our past presidents who have immensely contributed to building ONICCIMA in the state.

“I will restore the lost glory of Onitsha business community, my vision is to explore every meaningful way to restore the glory of Onitsha business environment by seeking platforms for advocacy with different stakeholders.

“My major focus is to complete the ONICCIMA secretariat, a project that is already underway”, he said.

He assured that they would accommodate diverse businesses, including building entrepreneurs who would benefit through mentorship from already established companies.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Industry, Mr Christian Udechukwu, noted that administration of Gov. Charles Soludo is business friendly as he highlighted various reforms the current government is putting in place.

In his contribution, former President of ONICCIMA, Chief Uche Apakama, said the installation of Ibemec was an opportunity to raise funds for the completion of the ONICCIMA secretariat under construction.

His words, “Today is a success story, another opportunity to support the completion of the construction of the secretariat, before end of this year we must enter the building, no matter how it is. We partner with government and give advice.

“Government said they don’t have money but they can talk to people who will give us. There are four suites in the building and we can give one to the press since they don’t have press centre in Onitsha,” he disclosed.

Apakama however, frowned at the spate of illegal multiple levies being extorted from the public by touts and urged Governor Soludo to come to the rescue as the illegal activities of these touts have prevented growth of business in the commercial city of Onitsha.

He also condemned the poor state of most roads in Onitsha adding that palliative work could be done to ameliorate the sufferings of the people even as he also condemned the insecurity situation in the state especially Onitsha.

“We are talking about 24 hours business in Onitsha but today we do only eight hours business because of insecurity. The governor is trying his best but we call on Onitsha Chamber of Commerce on the present socio-economic and political quagmire for advice as the chamber of commerce is more diverse than the market unions,” he further posited.

High point of the event, was conferment of award to the former President of ONICCIMA, Chief Chris Ukachukwu and presentation of awards to various stakeholders and past executives of ONICCIMA in the state.

In his post award speech, Udechukwu canvased votes for all APGA candidates in this weekend council election in the state.

Among scores of people honoured included, the President General, PG, Anambra State Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna.