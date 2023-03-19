One year in office: Gov Soludo receives many ovations and commendations

…His infrastructure plan will radically develop Anambra – Industrialist, Okafor

…One-Youth-Two-Skills… game changer in youth employment – Igwe Odiegwu

UGO AMADI

The marking of one-year anniversary of Gov. Chukwuma Soludo in the office recently has been greeted with a lot of applause and commendations

While many laud what they call the governor’s ‘aggressive’ development of rural infrastructure, many more commend Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo for his expertise in delivering his novel works that have launched Anambra into a foreseeable future of greatness in socio-economic development.

Others describe the governor’s performance in one year as a remarkable standout, because of how he is taking every sector together, especially areas such as Okpoko Masterplan that were written off by successive administrations irreversibly.

Speaking during an interview , Chairman of Anambra State Market Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA), Chief Humphrey Anwuna said Gov. Soludo has proved his mettle in living up to his campaign promises.

“Mr. Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has showed that he is a man of his word, because not a few doubted how Anambra State would truly become another model of Dubai, given our limited financial resources.

But like someone in a hurry to deliver, the governor did not wait even one second before rolling up his sleeves and getting down to work.

This time, not working for TV cameras but working where nobody may see for now until Anambra begins to reap their fruits. For instance, only Prof. Soludo has laid genuine effort to forge true partnership with traders in the development agenda of the state to leverage 99 per cent of the state’s finances that are in private for maximum overall benefit.

He has also started designing contemporary markets with contemporary fire protection systems so that visitors from other states and other parts of the world can be proud of our marketplaces apart from putting machineries in place to decongest traffic around markets,” he said.

Also speaking, a frontline industrial chemical manufacturer, Dr. Godwin Okafor said Gov. Soludo has delivered in the area of rural infrastructure more than all his predecessors put together.

According to him, “manufacturers will first benefit as it will help us site more factories in rural areas to help open up places not put into consideration by successive administrations.”

Similarly, the traditional ruler of Abacha, in Idemili North Council of Anambra State, Igwe Godwin Odiegwu said Gov. Soludo has surpassed his predecessors’ achievements by hitting the ground running from the first day, beginning from Okpoko.

Odiegwu stated this in an interview, “We commend the governor for developmental achievements recorded within a short space of time in office, particularly in youth development through one-youth-two-skills initiative. Soludo had toured the state to take stock of places that need urgent attention for infrastructure development and, then, swung into action. That is commendable.

As a community, we reassure the governor of our support, and we urge residents of Anambra to give him maximum support so that he can surpass the achievements of his predecessors,” he said.

Also, the Anambra State has concluded plans to train 20,000 youths in Innovation and Business Incubation.

The State government according to Mr. Christian Abrurime, chief press secretary to the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo is partnering with Microsoft and Wootlab Foundation to train 20,000 Anambra youths on the training programme.

He stated that the programme is driven by the ‘Solution Innovation District’-SID, and, that its launch will also herald the takeoff of the Anambra Digital Tribe programme focused on grooming a competent digital tribe in the state.

“This ties into Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s manifesto”, Aburime emphasised.

Soludo’s media aide further stated that the broad pillars under which the agenda will be driven are: education, health, youths and women empowerment among others.

Aburime said “We plan to position Anambra as a centre of excellence for human capital development and proactively leapfrog our students/youths as Africa’s digital tribe…” as contained in Governor Soludo’s People’s Manifesto”.

He emphasized that part of the deliberate plan by the governor to ensure the realisation of the vision was the recent appointment of a Special Adviser on Innovation and Business Incubation by the governor, Ms Chinwe Okoli to drive the Solution Innovation District Programme.

Okoli, according to Aburime possesses a Bachelors Degree in Economics from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and a Masters Degree in Public Policy and Management from the University of London, United Kingdom as well as a Diploma in Management of Higher Education Institutes from Galilee International Management Institute, Galilee, Israel.

She has received extensive local and international training and is experienced in public policy design and assessment; managing high-level business relationships; liaising between governments and the private sector, academia and networks; design set-up and management of physical/digital innovation hubs; science parks; co-working spaces; innovation districts; angel investment networks/fund and thriving innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems.

“The SID programme is designed to empower over 10,000 youths annually on digital skills as the Anambra Digital Tribe with skills competitive at home and exportable abroad; groom technology-enabled startups to provide solutions to local and global problems and raise innovative entrepreneurs and smart artisans through business incubation to enable them to innovate, grow and scale their businesses to earn more revenue, contribute to the economy and create more jobs”, Aburime started.

Also, there are massive construction works going on in various parts of the state. The recent is the flagged-off the construction of a flyover bridge in Ekwulọbịa and flagged-off for construction in the location are adjoining roads, a modern bus terminal, a fuel station, a security building, a fire station, among others.

The Contract is being handled by Engineer Elias Tanios of AG Vision Construction Ltd.

Governor Soludo noted that the Contractor had publicly acknowledged receiving a 30% upfront mobilization for the project.

Governor Soludo reiterated that Ekwulobia is the capital of the Old Aguata Union and for that reason development will start in the city, as well as other towns that include Oko, Umunze, Nawfija, Ufuma, Ezira, Enugu Umuonya, etc.

He explained that the proposed flyover will ease traffic for people driving from Awka to Uga, Achina, or Imo State.

The Governor re-emphasised again that Anambra is an “A” State, and all the road projects being undertaken by the government are of the highest caliber, with a minimum 20-year warranty.

“Repairs of vehicles will decrease if standard roads are constructed throughout the state”, the Governor added.

The Governor used the occasion to remind the public to cast as many votes for APGA on Saturday, announcing that the project would be completed in 18 months time.

He called on ndị Anambra at home and in the diaspora to participate in the upcoming national census in May this year.

Also speaking the Transition Committee Chairman for Aguata Local Government Area, Prince Chibueze Ofobuike said that the flyover befits the town, asserting that in Aguata and OAU generally, Governor Soludo’s arrival marks the beginning of bigger things to come.

For the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okomma who stated that Ekwulobia is a Federal road, explained that the proposed flyover from Nanka to Uga will be 300 meters long and 5.4 meters tall.

He revealed that a contemporary bus terminal and a fire station would both be constructed in Ekwulobia, saying that the project contractor, AG Vision, is well known across the Country for building bridges.