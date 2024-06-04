One Year after, Renewed National Hope turned to No Hope Agenda

ADEWUNMI BASHIRU AGUNLOYE

When the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took the oath of office on May 29 of 2023, he assured all Nigerians citizens, from the north, west, east and south, of his government’s Renewed National Hope agenda.

The president during the swearing in ceremony echoed that his economic agenda will bring about growth and development through job creation, food security and end of extreme poverty. He promised to fight terror and all forms of criminality threatening the lives of the citizens of Nigeria.

He promised that electricity will become more accessible and affordable to both homes and businesses.He also promised jobs for people, food to be made more abundant and less costly for average Nigerians.

One year later, the promise by the government is only on paper as the citizens of Nigeria, from every nook and cranny, continue to battle with poverty. People have turned to alms beggars to enable them to feed their family. The worst in Nigeria history is that people can’t afford to buy essential food items such as rice, beans and other staple foods that are out of the reach of the common people.c

Inflation in Nigeria has risen to over 40 per cent, price of rice skyrocketed to over 100 per cent, transportation fare rose to over 300 [per cent, electricity tariff increased by over 200 per cent all these happened in May

As bad as the previous administration of President Muhamadu Buhari was, the suffering of the people is incomparable with what Nigerians have been witnessing in the last one year.

Everything is out of the reach of the majority of Nigeria, the suffering is written on the faces of Nigerian citizens, hunger everywhere, sickness everywhere, frustration everywhere, depression everywhere and hopelessness all over.

The renewed hope promised by President Tinubu has turned to no hope in sight. All sectors of the economy are not working. There is confusion everywhere, insecurity, kidnapping for ransom, corruption in government including in the judiciary continue to thrive.

The Nigerian legislature that is supposed to be a check and balance to the Executive are only rubber stamped, what they are after is the sharing of the common-wealth of every one of us. In Nigeria where poverty, hunger and sickness are having a field day, the best that our representatives can offer this country is changing the country’s National Anthem to the Old. What a country! When the majority of the citizens are crying of hunger, poverty, sickness. The continuous falling in the standard of education, rise in the cost of educating our children, underfunded healthcare system, lack of social support and high rate of unemployment is not a concern to our representatives.

From the presidency down to our representatives, the Ministers, Senators, Federal House of Representatives Members, Judiciary, the Security Agencies have all failed in making lives meaningful for Nigerian citizens.

Who is going to deliver us from this Pharaoh’s reincarnation in our country Nigeria?

President Tinubu is looking forward to completing his first term of four years. So if nothing is done by the President now, it means the populace will have their hands full of the misadventures that have befallen the nation.

.Adewunmi Bashiru Agunloye, can be reached via bagunloye@gmail.com

