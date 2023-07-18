Champion Newspapers Limited
One suspect arrested as police launch man hunt for killers of Enugu lawmaker

Image depicting the Nigeria Police Force emblem and officer
By Cosmas Chukwu

One of the suspects involved in the murder of Duhu Nelson Sylvester Nnacheta, the Councilor representing Eha-Ulo Ehalumona Council Ward in Nsukka Local Government Area Legislative Council, has been arrested.

Nnacheta was killed by gunmen on Sunday night at his residence in Eha-Alumonah.
The Enugu State Police Command public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe said one of the members of the gang that assassinated the lawmaker is currently in custody.

“Police Operatives of the Command have arrested one (1) male suspect and a member of the criminal gang, alleged to have attacked and murdered one Duhu Nelson Sylvester Nnacheta (a.k.a ‘Ofunwa’) ‘m’, identified as the Councilor representing Eha-Ulo Ehalumona Council Ward, on 16/07/2023 at about 11.30pm, at Umualoji Village in Ehalumona community of Nsukka LGA.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has ordered intense discreet investigation and manhunt of the assailants.

“Further development shall be communicated in due course.”

