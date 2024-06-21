One person killed over alleged blasphemy in Bauchi state.

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

One Yunusa Usman of Nasaru Village in Ningi local government area of Bauchi state has been killed by an irate mob over alleged blasphemy.

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a young man in a press release which was made available to newsmen in the state.

According to the statement, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer,”PPRO’, Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, the police were deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident in Nasaru Village on the 19th of June, 2024.

He said , “It has come to our attention that an individual named Usman was involved in sharing information about a new religious movement known as the Faira Movement.

Usman was beaten to death on Wednesday by an irate mob in Nasaru, Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State”.

According to him,” this led to tensions and an altercation, resulting in his loss of life.”

The PPRO said that, Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad condemned the actions of the individuals involved and emphasised the importance of upholding the law.

He expressed the command’s commitment to stepping up surveillance patrols to ensure the safety and security of all residents.

He advised the public to work hand in hand with law enforcement agencies and refrain from taking matters into their own hands, even as he urged the community to remain calm and carry out their daily activities without fear of intimidation, as normalcy has been restored in the affected area.