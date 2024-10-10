One person escapes death as leaders of market union engage in fisticuffs

One person have reportedly escaped death as leaders of market unions in Anambra State under the aegis of Anambra State Market Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA), engaged in physical fight

Champion gathered that the fight was over the sharing of three percent of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), meant for the running of markets.

According to some leaders of the market, and current chairman of the association, Idemili Zone, Chief Emmanuel Obiagwu escaped being killed after thugs loyal to the president general of the union, Chief Humphrey Anuna attacked him.

Narrating his ordeal, Obiagwu said that he was beaten like a common criminal following his demand for transparency and accountability from the ASMATA President General, for funds collected.

He said: “The unfortunate incident happened on the 3rd October, 2024 at about 12:15pm at the ASMATA’s premises, No. 56 Modebe Avenue, Odakpu Onitsha, shortly after I demanded to know why I and other executive members of the association were suspended.

“I demanded that the three percent Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) meant for members welfare should be saved in the association’s account and not in the private account of the President General.

“While I was being beaten, N135,000 which I had on me was stolen. I narrowly escaped death. I have reported the matter to the Central Police Station Onitsha and Zone 13 Police Headquarters Ukpo for proper investigation.”