One female reported dead as popular Anambra comedian, Nwosu crashes car in accident

PAMELA EBOH Awka

A well known comic character in Awka, Anambra State capital, Aiza Nwosu, popularly known as “Ugogbuzio” among the locals on Friday had a close call with death as his car laden with loud speakers got involved in an accident.

Nwosu, well known for his comedic character around Awka is also a plug for politicians who used him during campaigns to promote their candidacy in the villages.

Though the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, information has it that the auto crash which happened at the Aroma area of Awka has allegedly taken the life of one female on arrival to the hospital .

A source who was around during the crash said the comedian’s van hit some road users, including a tricycle rider, and that he and about three persons involved in the crash have been rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, oficials of Awka Capital Territory Development Agency (ACTDA) who arrived at the scene were seen dismantling some of the music equipment attached to the vehicle, to avoid being vandalized.

Onlookers at the scene declined interview from journalists, but an ACTDA official who spoke said he cannot explain how the accident happened.

He said, “We just got here. We were in the office when we were called to move fast about this emergency. I cannot explain how it happened.

“We know that Aiza is alive and has been moved to hospital for treatment.”

The road was littered with broken windshield from Aiza’s vehicle, and as at the time of filling this story, the officials were making arrangements to tow the crashed vehicle to their office.

Aiza, was recently attached to ACTDA, and takes care of announcements by the agency, which is headed by his younger brother, Ossy Onuko.