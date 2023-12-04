One dies, several injured as peteol laden tanker falls on 2 buses in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

At least one person lost her live while others sustained various degrees of injuries when a tanker laden with 45,000 litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit, PMS fell on two commercial buses at Kola Bus Stop, inward Sango-Toll-Gate along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The two other buses involved in the auto-crash are with registration numbers EPE 958 YD and Volkswagen Vanagon JJJ 270 YD.

The accident occurred when the tanker was manouvering the bad portion of the road and fell on the two commercial buses.

In a statement signed by the Managing Director, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, it noted that the Agency’s Response Teams were engaged in a running battle with the rampaging miscreants who were debarred from scooping spilt fuel.

The statement read, “Following a distress call received at 16:30hrs Saturday 2nd December, 2023 through the agency’s 112/767 toll-free lines, LASEMA activated the Lagos State Emergency Response Plans and arrived the incident scene with all necessary light and heavy duty equipment.

“Upon arrival of the Agency’s LRT at the incident scene, it was observed that a white MACK Petroleum Oil Tanker, registration number unknown, laden to capacity with 45,000 litres of Petroleum Motor Spirit, PMS, a white Hi-Ace interstate bus, registration number EPE 958 YD and a commercial Volkswagen Vanagon bus with registration number JJJ 270 YD, were involved in a road traffic accident at the afformentioned address.

“Investigations conducted at the incident scene revealed that the accident occurred when the oil tanker was traversing an undulating portion of the road and fell on two commercial buses killing an adult female in the process, while other lucky occupants of the two buses escaped unhurt.

“During the tedious overnight recovery operation, the Agency’s Response Teams were engaged in a running battle with the rampaging miscreants who were debarred from scooping spilt fuel.

“The rampaging miscreants employed all forms of tactics in attempts to distrupt the operation in a hostile environment, this included barring recovery of the commodity, before it was finally extricated and handed over to Police Officers from Ojokoro Police Station.

“LASEMA coordinated the recovery operation, putting all necessary precautionary measures in place and barring all activities that could lead to an explosion of the fallen oil tanker that was leaking PMS, through sparks and ignition of the spilt PMS.”