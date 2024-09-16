One dies, eight injured during auto crash on Third Mainland Bridge

IBRAHIM QUADRI

One passenger has been confirmed dead and eight others sustained varying degrees of injuries when two commercial buses collided on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

The accident that claimed the live of the passenger occurred around Ilaje end of the ever busy bridge Monday afternoon.

It was learnt that the two commercial buses with number plate LND 624 YE and EKY 804 YH were enroute Iyana-Oworonsoki when the accident occurred.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed this through a statement released and made available to the press.

According to the statement, “The harrowing incident, which unfolded as both buses recklessly engaged in a high-speed chase from Adeniji Adele, serves as a stark reminder of the catastrophic consequences of irresponsible driving practices.

“Swift intervention by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) facilitated the rapid rescue of eight passengers, all of whom suffered severe fractures.

“The injured were immediately transported to Gbagada General Hospital for urgent medical care, courtesy of the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS).

“Police units from Bariga and Alonge Police Stations were instrumental in providing critical security support during the rescue operation, ensuring order and expediting the efforts to restore normalcy.

“The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) reiterates its unwavering commitment to ensuring road safety and implores all motorists to strictly observe speed regulations and exercise caution while driving.

“The Agency also extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wishes the injured a swift and full recovery.”