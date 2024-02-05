Ondo Varsity student found dead inside her room

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A female student of the Ondo state-owned-Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), identified as Ifeoluwa Adekunle, has been found dead in her room.

It was learnt that Ms Adekunle, a 300-level student in the Department of Economics, was found in a pool of blood at the weekend.

Sources said the undergraduate student, who lived outside the campus of the institution, was alleged to have been attacked by her assailants while alone in the room

It was gathered that the killing of the student was so scary and caused apprehension among other students, stressing that the case has been reported to the police.

“We found her in the pool of her blood in her room. She was stabbed to death by yet-to-be-identified persons who came visiting. We know this is not a cult-related issue as some people are propagating.

“We have reported the murder case to the police but it seems they are slow in responding to our demands in identifying and tracking those behind this dastardly act.

“We are imploring the Ondo State Government to please look into the matter and ensure that the deceased gets justice,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said investigation has begun into the case.

Mrs. Odunlami-Omisanya, although, ruled out cult-related activities in the case and noted that the corpse of the deceased had been moved to the hospital’s morgue.

“She was killed but her corpse had been moved to the hospital’s morgue and we have begun our investigation on the case.

“We are not sure if it’s a cult-related activity because she was murdered in her room situated off the campus but investigation our investigation is going to unravel the cause”, Omisanya stressed.

