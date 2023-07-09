Ondo to promote Primary School Teachers in 18 Local Governments

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Government has concluded the 2023 Annual Promotional Interviews for qualified teachers in the Public Primary Schools in the 18 Local Government Areas of the State.

The Executive Chairman of Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board , SUBEB, spoke at the end of the exercise that took the team under the leadership of Full Time Member, FTM -1 Princess Funmilayo Ademulegun – Brown across the State

According to SUBEB boss, to make the exercise smooth and less stressful, due to previous experience, the State was divided into five zones.

These are Akoko Zone which comprises all the four Local Governments in the areas, Owo Axis is made up of Owo and Ose Local Government Areas while Akure Zone comprises of Akure South and North including Ifedore and Idanre

The remaining Zones are Ondo, made up of Ondo West and East and Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo while the last zone for the exercise is Okitipupa comprises the four Local Government Areas of the old Okitipupa Division. These are Okitipupa, Ilaje, Ese – Odo and Irele

Speaking on the exercise, Olabintan who said it was hitch free in all the zones added that it was in fulfillment of the present administration’s promise under the able leadership of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to promote Civil Servants as at and when due.

According to him this is why the Board as an interventionist agency in the basic education sector of the State usually embarked on the exercise as soon its gets approval from the State Government to take the exercise to the teachers in the closet to reduce the stress in embarking on journey coming to the Headquarters for the annual ritual.

Olabimtan opined that unlike other States in Nigeria that promoted Public Servants to the next grade without the financial benefits, Ondo State Government ensure that every Public Servant promoted including teachers gets what they are dues, In spite of the huge financial layout of the exercise and increasing fiscal responsibilities of the State.

He said the Government is ever committed to honour its social contract and electioneering promises to the people especially teachers who are critical stakeholders in the development of the State by ensuring they get the needed impetus to deliver on their mandates

The Chairman who reiterated the avowed resolved of the State Government to continue to promote the welfare of teachers said Ondo State was one of the few States in the Country that promoted Teachers to GL 16, an equivalent of Directorship cadre in the main stream of the Civil Service.

This according to him put them on the same pedestal as their colleagues in the Civil Service and they can aspire to be anything in the system if vacancies exist having acquired University degrees.

The Ondo SUBEB boss who said the Board will release the promotion letters as soon as the Committee concluded its works appealed to the teachers to justify the gesture of the Government by discharging their duties conscientiously.

The 2023 Primary Schools Teachers’ Promotion Interview Team was led by FTM-1, Princess Ademulegun -Brown and supported by the Director of Personnel Management Mrs Musa Sherifat and other establishment Staff.

For a better society