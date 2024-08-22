Ondo to host World Global Entrepreneurship Festival

Ondo State Government has announced its plan to host the world’s largest entrepreneurship festival, The Global Entrepreneurship Festival, (GEF), as part of its mission to eradicate poverty.

Mr. Wale Akinlosotu, the Ondo State Commissioner for Information, who represented the State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, pledged government’s full support for the event.

“The event is scheduled to hold from November 22 to 24, 2024, with the theme ‘Beyond Boundaries’. He said entrepreneurship was the needed weapon for poverty eradication.

He described the state as an entrepreneurship hub that is driven by its resources and investors friendly.

Moreso, the event aimed at fostering collaboration, share groundbreaking ideas, and explore emerging trends across various industries, a platform for networking learning from the best in the business world Attendees can expect keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, networking opportunities, all designed to inspire and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs and changemakers.

He said that the economic viability of the state included having the second largest bitumen deposit in the world.“It emphasises our collective belief that entrepreneurship can be a powerful tool in addressing poverty in every corner of the globe.

“Our dear state is big on entrepreneurship as is evident in the fact that we have the first entrepreneurship agency in Nigeria.

“For us, this entrepreneurship festival is a movement aimed at inspiring individuals and communities to harness their entrepreneurial spirit to create sustainable solutions for poverty alleviation,” he said.

He called for collaboration during the festival to create opportunities for change, fight economic challenges and eradicate poverty using the weapon of entrepreneurship.

” The GEF aims to bring together visionary leaders, innovators, investors, change agents, business executives, creators, and policymakers. The idea is for them to engage in a meaningful exchange that will explore and shape the future of global enterprise”, he said.

Meanwhile, a member of the GEF Board and Chairman of the Entrepreneurship Village, Dan Walkovitz, said that the festival will build upon the outcomes of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA2024) and the Summit of the future.

“The press briefing was streamed live across 10 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, Canada, Ghana, India, Liberia, Dubai and Benin.

However, the event is designed to accelerate progress towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a laser focus on eradicating poverty.

“GEF will bring together the brightest minds in business, innovation, technology, and creativity for an extraordinary convergence of ideas and inspiration, Walkovitz added.

Giving an overview of the festival, the Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Entrepreneurship and Innovation, as well as the Project Lead, Dr. Summy Smart Francis, stressed that the global outing would feature twelve concurrent events, as he advised Nigerians to take advantage of it to meet people that can help them achieve their goals of becoming successful entrepreneurs.

Dr. Summy emphasized the collective belief that entrepreneurship can be a powerful tool in addressing poverty in every corner of the globe.

However, during the festival, the youths and students from the various universities in the country would compete among themselves in their abilities to drive entrepreneurship, just as outstanding entrepreneurs from across the globe would be recognized and awarded

