Ondo to construct 700-Km Rural Roads for Bumper Food Harvest, says Akeredolu’s aide

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Rural and Community Development, Hon. Kolawole Babatunde, has reiterated the commitment of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu administration in rural areas upliftment and Community Development across the state.

To this end, Babatunde said the present administration had since inception committed itself to funding of activities of the Directorate of Rural and Community Development for the benefits of the rural populace.

The Akoko-born Politician, who was a former member of the House of Representatives for Akoko Southwest/ Southeast spoke at the weekend during a current affairs programme,,” Platform ” of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Ondo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Akure, the state capital

The two- term Cabinet Member said both the Directorate of Rural and Community Development and the two World Bank-assisted Agencies – Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) and the Ondo State Community and Social Development Agency (ODCSDA) under his Directorate had transformed several rural communities in the State since February 2017 when Akeredolu’s government came on board.

Babatunde said Rural Community and Agricultural Development remains one of the cardinal programmes in the developmental Agenda of the present administration especially in funding various projects ranging from educational facilities, health care, provision of potable water, rural electrification, construction of box culverts and line drains to provision of solar street lights that had been successfully executed by the present administration in rural communities to make life more meaning for the dwellers.

The Special Adviser specifically hinted that a total of 700km of rural roads are to be constructed in the agrarian communities to ease the movement of farm produce.

Babatunde added that international standard markets known as agro-logistic hubs would also be created across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State to boost the income generation of the farmers.

This, according to him would assist in eliminating wastages in the chain, stressing that some of the roads have been captured and would soon be awarded to contactors reputable in road construction business.

The former National Assembly member who highlighted various achievements of the Akeredolu-led administration in rural and agricultural development reaffirmed his loyalty to the Governor who is the leader of the ruling APC in Ondo State.

Asked on his next political move after the exit of Akeredolu’s government, the Special Adviser promptly said ‘ My main preoccupation for now is to deliver on my assigned mandate as envisioned by the Governor.

He hailed President Bola Tinubu for appointing two vibrant young men as Ministers representing Ondo state in his cabinet, assuring that they would work assiduously as good ambassadors of the state to make meaningful impact both at the federal and state level.

Besides, he debunked the allegation that there was a frosty relationship between him and his political mentor, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, saying the Asiwaju of Akoko land remains his leader, whom he had served meritoriously,just like he is presently working for Governor Akeredolu to move the state forward.

He pointed out that he initially planned to go for second term at the National Assembly in the current dispensation, but eventually submitted himself to the directive of Governor Akeredolu to step down for his successor, Otunba Adegboyega Adefarati to enable him serve Ondo State.

