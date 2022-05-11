Champion Newspapers Limited
Ondo South 2023: President Buhari receives Jimoh Ibrahim in audience

By BISIRIYU
On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, President Buhari received Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim (CFR) in audience in Aso Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari, who was excited about Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim’s educational commitment and focus, said it’s an irresistible truth that your people love you and really want you.

It’s never news that ARABA of Ikale land, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, is in the race for Ondo South Senatorial seat to replace the incumbent Senator in 2023.

With the current presidential greetings with President Buhari, it is believed that Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim would use his influence to bring development to Ondo South Senatorial District when elected the Senator to represent Ondo South in the 10th National Assembly, Abuja.

