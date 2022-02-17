Ondo Senator, Tofowomo, mourns ex-Council boss, Yetunde Dada

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Nicholas Tofowomo on Wednesday condoled with Ileoluji Community and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the death of Mrs. Yetunde Dada in a ghastly motor accident Tuesday.

The Federal lawmaker also offered his deepest condolences to the entire Dada’s family over the loss of the former Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo local government chairman.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, Olumide Akinrinlola, the Senator described the sudden transition of Mrs. Dada as painful and untimely.

He said the deceased would be remembered for her active roles in rebuilding the PDP in Ondo State.

According to the statement “It is hard to believe that Yetunde is no more. Her death is so painful and untimely. She was an exceptional politician. Her lifelong dedication to restoring the glory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State will continue to inspire members of our party across the state.

“I pray God will grant the entire Ileoluji community, family, friends, and associates, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Senator Tofowomo said.

Until her death, Mrs. Yetunde Dada was the Senatorial Women Leader in Ondo South District.

