Ondo Senator Jimoh Ibrahim builds youths capacity on media strategy

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, has raised the communication knowledge and media capacity of some selected youths in Ondo State, at a one-day strategic media seminar hosted at the proposed Faculty of Law building of Fortune University, Igbotako, on Saturday.

The billionaire businessman, who personally engaged the youths for over six hours of intensive lectures on strategic capacity building on media, urged participants to spend quality time and energy to acquire more knowledge, quoting the holy Bible, saying “my people perish for lack of knowledge”.

The Igbotako-born Federal lawmaker encouraged the youths who were selected from the three Senatorial Districts of the State, to always focus their eyes on the stars by thinking outside the box in order to achieve their target goals in life.

He said: “Whenever there is a set goal before you, always endeavour to apply the right strategy that will ensure the goal is achievable and accomplished by allocating resources accordingly, based on highest percentage Independent variables”.

The Doctor of Business graduate of University of Cambridge also seized the opportunity to teach participants on statistical modeling, experimental and data science of resolving tasks which was later used to analyse the forth coming 2024 Ondo State Gubernatorial Election to determine the successor of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on February 24, 2025.

Participants at the impactful media seminar urged the Senator to make the event a regular academic exercise for the youths to gain more knowledgeable and strategically innovation to help them solve tasks and life challenges.

For a better society