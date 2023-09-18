Ondo, Police, decry attack on Women Affairs Commissioner over oil subsidy palliatives

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State government and the State Police Command had condemned the attack on Dr. Adebunmi Osadahun, the Commissioner for Women Affairs in the State.

The Commissioner of Police, Asabi Abiodun, said preliminary investigation revealed that the Commissioner, who was in the Akoko area to see to the distribution of State palliatives, was attacked by the assailant named Awolumate Olumide, while having a meeting with some of their Party members in the Area.

He consequently ordered a thorough investigation be carried out and the case transferred to the SCID, Akure for further probe into what led to the assault.

Besides, the Ondo State government in its reaction to the alleged attack said anywhere in the world, assault is a criminal offence, saying:”Assault on a government official on duty is not only criminal, it is an affront on the government and it is a very serious charge”.

The state government through the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola- Olateju, condemned in unequivocal terms, the assault and bodily injury inflicted on the Commissioner by a man said to be a politician from Iye Akoko, In the course of palliative distribution in Akoko North West local government.

In a statement, Olateju said Investigation into the incident has begun, and the full weight of the law will be applied to the assailant if found guilty.

The commissioner reminded the public that the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law prohibits all forms of violence against persons and provides maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishments to offenders.

According to her, there are better ways to seek remediation or express concerns where necessary.

She added that in the distribution of palliatives, the committee would continue to do its best possible to reach the most vulnerable in various communities, calling for understanding and support.

