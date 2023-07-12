Ondo: Pastor convicted for stealing chemical substances in prison

DAMISI OJO, Akure

An Akure Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a Pastor, Friday Okeneji, to two years in prison for unlawfully breaking into a chemical shop and thereby stole some chemical substances worth N130,000.

Damilola Sekoni, the Court’s Magistrate, said Okeneji was convicted on a two-count charge and thereby said that the prison term would run concurrently with an option of N100,000.

Sekoni, who enjoined the convict to turn a new leaf, asked the convict to imbibe true Christian attributes of hard-work and prayerfulness as exemplified by New Testament Christians in the Bible.

Earlier, the convict, who pleaded guilty to two offences read to him, said he committed the offences for life survival.

He explained that he had no means of livelihood, adding that he had to pay N150,000 for his mother’s burial slated for August.

Okeneji, a presiding pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC),Ona Iwa-Mimo, Iwaro Oka Akoko in Ondo State, committed the offences on July 2,2023 at Iwaro Oka Akoko.

