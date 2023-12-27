Ondo NUJ shocks over Akeredolu’s passage

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Ondo State Council, has commiserated with the people of Ondo State over the death of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, CON, who until his demise was the Grand Patron of the union.

The Union also condoled with his immediate family, Owo people and members of his Cabinet including the Acting Governor of the State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In a Condolence message issued by the State Chairman, Prince Leke Adegbite and the State Secretary, Comrade Olaoluwa Meshack, Ondo NUJ received with rude but stark reality the news of the death of the Governor who had been on medical vacation outside the state for some months.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, it said would be remembered for his forthrightness, brevity, strict adherence to the rule of law as well as his commitment to the development of the state.

While describing the news of the death of the Governor as shocking, NUJ urged members of the state State Executive Council, and other political appointees in the state to take solace in the fact the late Governor Akeredolu remained commitment to the development of the state and the people.

NUJ also called on politicians in the state to emulate the boldness, fearless, selflessness and peaceful disposition of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, by being tolerant and committed to the peace and development of the state.

“Arakunrin Akeredolu will be remembered for his welfare package for workers, formation of Amotekun Corps and infrastructural development in the state. Adieu The Man, Aketi!”

