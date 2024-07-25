Ondo NUJ Correspondents declare 3-day mourning over member’s death

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Council, have announced the passing of one of their leaders and elders, Mr. Albert Funsho Ojo.

Late Ojo, a veteran journalist and correspondent of the Nigerian Pilot Newspaper in the state, died in the early hours of Thursday following a brief illness.

His sudden death is a great loss to us as we gathered to console his bereaved family.

Until his death, he was a very hardworking man who took his job with passion and utmost dedication to duty.

Mr. Ojo would be remembered for his integrity and services, not only to the journalism profession but to the growth of the chapel.

A statement by the Chapel’s Chairman, Tosin Ajuwon and Secretary, Osagie Otabor, noted that while the members grieve over his sudden death, the chapel has declared a three-day mourning period starting from this Thursday till Saturday for the departed soul ,stressing that a candle Night walk will also hold on Saturday from 6 pm as part of honour for late Ojo.

Subsequently, the statement stressed that the planned Correspondents Chapel Week has been postponed.

The Week, which climaxed on July 30, 2024, with a lecture and conferment of awards on deserving individuals has been scheduled for a new date to be announced later.

“We asked our awardees, patrons and guests to understand our pains as our thoughts and condolences are with his family members and loved ones during this difficult time”,the statement stated.

For a better society