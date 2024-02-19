Ondo: No plan to scrap LCDAs, says Aiyedatiwa, to constitute Transition Committees

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has said the government would soon constitute transition committees for the 18 Local Government Areas and 33 Local Council Development Areas ahead of the coming local government elections in the State.

Aiyedatiwa disclosed this during a meeting with the former members of Caretaker Committees of the LGAs and LCDAs at the Governor’s Office in Akure on Monday.

The Governor also disclosed that his administration did not have plans to abolish the recently created Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

According to the Governor, the creation of the LCDAs is one of the legacies of the late former Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, which must be preserved.

The Governor told the 255 former appointees that the case instituted in court by the opposition party and subsequent court injunction had prevented their inauguration and assumption of office.

The Governor said efforts were being intensified to resolve the court case through a political solution which has been granted by the court.

He added that once the case was finally withdrawn from the court, all the errors made in the composition of the list of the appointees would be corrected and transition committees will be inaugurated.

The Governor urged the former appointees to demonstrate more commitment to the party within their respective local government areas.

“It is important for us to come together as one big family for the progress of the APC and the development of our State”, he said, stressing that there is no division in the party’s leadership.

The State APC Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, re-echoed the Governor’s words of unity in the party, commending the Governor for the interface with the party members.

Hon. Olaniyi Gbenga and Mrs. Funke Kumuyi, who spoke on behalf of the former appointees, thanked the Governor for the interface and pledged their loyalty and support for his administration.

