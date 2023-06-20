Ondo mourns Arogbofa’s wife, Deputy Governor, cabinet members pay condolence visit

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Acting Governor and Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has paid a condolence visit to a prominent Yoruba leader, Pa Sehinde Arogbofa, over the death of his wife, Mrs. Oluwakemi Elizabeth Arogbofa, at his Oba-Ile residence in Akure, the state capital.

The late Mrs. Oluwakemi Elizabeth Arogbofa, who would have been 75 years old by August, died on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Aiyedatiwa was accompanied by Chief of Staff to Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale and some members of the State Executive Council to sympathize with Pa Arogbofa and his family.

The Acting Governor, who was received by Pa Sehinde Arogbofa and other family members, commiserated with the bereaved family as he prayed for them over the irreparable loss.

His words: “We are here representing our Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, to commiserate with you on the demise of your wife, Mama Elizabeth Oluwakemi Arogbofa, whose death occurred yesterday”.

“We know what you represent, not just in Ondo State but also in Nigeria as a true and patriotic elder Statesman that I personally respect. We value your contribution to nation building, as we all hold you in a very high esteem” .

Aiyedatiwa said Mama lived a remarkable and impactful life.

“On behalf of Mr. Governor, the people and government of Ondo State, I urge you and the entire family to take solace in the life of impact that Mama lived”.

“It is our prayers that God will continue to strengthen you all at this point in time, to give you and the family necessary strength and comfort”, declared Aiyedatiwa.

In his response, Pa Arogbofa said his entire family members are very grateful for the thoughtfulness and solidarity with his family at this period.

“I’m proud because of your concern and love…I’m very grateful for this visit. Yes my wife’s death came as a rude shock to us, but who are we to question God?”.

Other cabinet members on the visit are, Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Hon. Olayato Aribo; Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr ( Mrs. ) Juliana Osadahun; Commissioner for Energy, Mines and Mineral Resources, Engr. Rasaq Obe; Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Deaconess Lola Fagbemi; Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Sunday Akinwalire; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro; Commissioner for Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations, Prince Joseph Ologbese and Special Adviser to Governor on Environment, Hon Oyeniyi Oseni.

For a better society