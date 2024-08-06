‘Ondo ‘ll Pay ₦70,000 Minimum Wage’, workers assured  

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State Government has signified its intention to pay the new national minimum wage as approved by President Bola Tinubu for workers in the state.

According to the Head of Service, Bayo Philip, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa had repeatedly given the assurance at several fora that his government would not do anything less than whatever is approved by the Federal Government as the national minimum for workers.

Philip recalled that apart from Ondo State being the first to pay the N35,000 minimum Wage Award to its workers, the state was also one of the few states that paid beyond the six months earlier stipulated.

He added that the Sunshine State would continue to pay till the new minimum wage fully kicks off.

According to him, the state government was also extending the gesture to retirees and workers in state-owned tertiary institutions as a way of ameliorating the current economic situation in the country.’

said” For now, we are doing all the preliminaries that as soon as the details of the salary table for the minimum wage is out, we will look at it, and I know, true to his promise, will implement it without delay.’

The HoS spoke while highlighting the operations of government offices during the ongoing protest in some parts of the country, saying the people of Ondo State could not protest against themselves because of their love for Aiyedatiwa’s government.

He hailed the leadership virtues of the Governor, stressing that he always engaged relevant stakeholders in the running of state affairs.

This development, he noted, was the reason the ongoing protest was shunned by the youths, workers, traders, students, women and other associations in the state.

For a better society