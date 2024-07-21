Ondo lawyer hospitalized over attack on client’s husband

DAMISI OJO, Akure

An Ondo-based lawyer, Abayomi Oladire, is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Ondo town, Ondo State following an attack on him by his client’s husband, Kunle Kuteyi.

Kuteyi allegedly stabbed the lawyer with broken bottle for handling his divorce case between him (suspect ) and his wife, Taibat, at a court in Ondo town.

Sources hinted that the suspect accosted the lawyer on the road and accused him of having an affair with his wife.

He said it was the reason the lawyer was helping his wife to file a divorce suit in the court.

The issue was said to have resulted into a row, which prompted him to allegedly stab the lawyer who was quickly rushed to the hospital.

This consequently prompted Kuteyi to run away from the scene.

Oladire said the suspect’s wife approached him to file a divorce suit against her husband as a result of disagreement between them over a property.

However, the wife was said to have later rescinded her decision following an intervention of her in-laws.

The lawyer said he was preparing to withdraw the suit from court when the suspect attacked him, alleging he was dating his wife.

The legal practitioner said he had reported the matter at a police station in the town but suspect had not been arrested.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, said the matter was not reported at any police station.

He stressed that he had contacted the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in Ondo town, but they said such case was not reported at the police stations.

For a better society