Ondo: Irekari LCDA Committee alerts Police on threat to peace, stability

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Interim Caretaker Management Committee of Irekari Local Council Development 0Area (LCDA) in Ondo State at the weekend raised the alarm over imminent violence in the area.

It urged the Police and other security agents to guard against the protest, alleging some political leaders in the old Ose Local Government as brains behind the plot.

However, the LCDA Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hon. Steve Otaloro, said he was determined to safeguard the peace and stability of the LCDA in spite of threats from the external forces.

According to him, “these individuals being driven by selfish interests, sought to impose their surrogates in power to continue their legacy of controlling the affairs of the new LCDA as they did before Irekari was carved out of the old Ose Local Government”.

Otaloro, while speaking with reporters in Idoani, headquarters of the local government, emphasized his commitment to prevent the surrogates from having a field day in the new council development area.

He said: “Our committee has instructed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Idoani to remain vigilant and monitor the activities of these intruders, who intend to invade the LCDA secretariat and disrupt its operations through protest and violence.

“Our findings have revealed that a member of the National Assembly is behind this well-coordinated plan. This individual is utilizing a well-known traditional Chief in the community as a pawn to destabilize the peace of the new LCDA. Also, a chieftain of the party and one political appointee of the government have been implicated as collaborators in this plot. They have been duly reported to the party secretariat.

Otaloro, had last week reaffirmed his commitment to the community during a courtesy visit to the Alani of Idoani kingdom, Oba Olufemi Olutoye, pledging his unwavering focus in ensuring peaceful co-existence and rapid development in various communities within the LCDA.

He said: “I remain resolute in the face of these temporary hurdles posed by enemies of progress. I am determined to bring about the rapid development of Irekari LCDA through our comprehensive five-point agenda. One of the key initiatives is the reopening of the First Bank branch in Idoani, which was closed down years ago after a regrettable bank robbery incident. The restoration of this bank will significantly boost commercial activities in the LCDA and benefit the entire community”.

The chairman called on all stakeholders, residents, and well-meaning individuals to support their efforts in maintaining peace, stability, and progress in the area.

