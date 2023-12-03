Ondo: Irekare LCDA Caretaker Chair plans big for development

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The newly-appointed caretaker chairman of Irekari LCDA in Ondo State, Hon. Steve Otaloro, at the weekend pledged his determination to work in tandem with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ‘s vision for the state.

The former Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Director of Media &Publicity spoke with reporters where he outlined his plan of action to bring about innovation that will propel development in Irekari LCD

Otaloro expressed his gratitude to Akeredolu for his appointment and vowed to uplift the new Local Council Development Area.

He emphasized his commitment to running an open government that encourages the active participation of various communities in the development of the LCDA.

Besides, he expressed the belief that by involving the people, the LCDA can achieve greater progress and ensure that the dividends of democracy reach every citizen.

The chairman also appealed for cooperation from the people, urging them to come together and fast-track the development of the LCDA.

According to him, his agenda for the development of the LCDA will be revealed to the Alani of Idoani, Oba (Major Gen.) Olufemi Olutoye after visiting all the traditional rulers in the area.

He said by engaging with the traditional rulers, he would gain valuable insights and support in driving the development agenda forward.

Otaloro’s appointment as the caretaker chairman of Irekari LCDA, it was learnt, was facilitated by Governor Akeredolu last week.

He was subsequently screened and cleared by the Ondo State House of Assembly and sworn in along with other 50 caretaker Chairmen for the newly created 33 LCDA and the existing 18 LG in Ondo State.

One of the Irekari residents, who spoke in confidence, said Otaloro’s appointment marked the beginning of a new chapter for Irekari LCDA, as the chairman’s vision for innovation and development will take center stage.

He said: “The LCDA looks forward to the positive impact that Hon. Otaloro’s leadership will bring, and the realization of a brighter future for all its residents”.

