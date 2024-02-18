Ondo Guber Poll: Police warn politicians ahead of party’s Primaries

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ahead of the coming political parties primaries for the November Governorship election in Ondo State, the Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladipo on Sunday warned t all Politicians participating in their political party primaries in the state should be wary of activities that can heat up the polity in the state.

Besides, he cautioned political gladiators to warn their supporters not to be part of any disruptive or destructive act that can lead to break down of law and order.

Parents and Guardians were also urged to warn their children/ wards not to serve as toxic agents and purveyors of false news capable of creating anarchy in the state.

In a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, it also charged the good people of the state to be wary of those who may want to use them wrongly in the primary process.

The Police vowed that the law would take its full course on anyone involved in Political disturbance under whatever guise using the current state of the nation as a fulcrum of destabilization.

While acknowledging freedom of movement and association as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria (as amended),residents of the state are advised to be responsive and conduct themselves in a responsible manner.

The Police Commissioner urged all political participants and supporters to operate within the ambit of the law before, during and after the primary process, stressing that those who may have their reservations should handle it within the confines of the law or face the full wrath of the law.

For a better society