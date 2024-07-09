Ondo Guber Poll: INEC meets Electoral Officers on voters’ rights

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ahead of the November 16 Governorship election in Ondo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has conducted implementation meeting with its Electoral Officers and their Assistants across the 18 Local Government areas of the state.

Speaking at the forum, Ondo State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola, expressed the importance of the meeting in view of the need for the electorate to know their rights, roles and responsibilities towards a free and fair election.

According to her, INEC will conduct a credible and acceptable Governorship election in Ondo State and other parts of the country.

The Ondo State Director of National Orientation Agency, NOA, Mrs. Adelayo Adefolalu, expressed the agency’s readiness to collaborate with INEC and urged the Commission to get it right.

The Director who was represented by Mr. Babatunde Akinde, emphasized that the agency will inform and orientate the electorates on the need for proper conduct of a credible poll.

Speaking on the overview of the implementation meeting, the Director of Voter Education & Publicity, VEP, from INEC Headquarters, Abuja, Mrs. Mary Nkem emphasize the need for regular enlightenment of the public on the improvement on electoral processes especially the online portal to ease the Commission’s activities.

The implementation meeting also had in attendance members of staff of INEC VEP and NYSC representatives.

For a better society