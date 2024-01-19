Ondo guber: No automatic ticket for Aiyedatiwa – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said there is no automatic ticket for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State ahead of the governorship election.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the Ondo State Governorship Poll for November 16, 2024.

But, speaking on the state governorship poll, Morka said the ruling party is democratic and everyone who desires a nomination must earn it.

Asked if APC would give Aiyedatiwa the right of first refusal ahead of the party’s primary for the November poll, Morka said, “We have not had that discussion but we are a democratic party, we are a progressive party; we don’t give anything to people; people have to justify and earn it.”

Morka said, “And it is not to us they have to justify their suitability, their qualification, or criteria, it is to the people of the state who are our members, who would participate in the direct or indirect primary.

“Whatever preference anyone may have, it is all subject to the democratic decision of the party members who will participate in our primaries.

“We don’t give free gifts in APC; we contest and we compete and we win whatever it is we can get in terms of representation,” he added.

Morka also said he couldn’t pre-empt whether the governorship ticket would be zoned in Ondo or not.

“We are yet to engage on zoning. We will explain to the people if and when we do that,” he said.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa, formerly Ondo deputy governor, was sworn in as the substantive governor of the South-West state on December 27, 2023, following the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa, who will complete Akeredolu’s second term by February 2025, is constitutionally permitted to run for office with his name on the ballot and remain the governor of the state even for eight more years if the electorate so decides.