Ondo govt to workers: We’ll cushion hardship on fuel subsidy

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State government has expressed its concern at the hardship unleashed by the removal of fuel subsidy as it continued to deepen the pains of residents particularly workers in the state workforce.

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023, shortly after taking the oath of office announced that there would no longer be a petroleum subsidy regime, saying that “subsidy is gone.”

Tinubu had revealed that the 2023 budget he saw has no provision for subsidy, stressing that funds meant for the subsidies would now be diverted to public infrastructure, education, health care and job opportunities.

But in a statement on Wednesday, Aiyedatiwa, the acting governor of the state, said the government was already aware of the hardship and inconveniences faced by the people.

Aiyedatiwa, in a statement in Akure, the state capital, disclosed that the state government would cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal by collaborating with the federal government through the National Economic Council (NEC), headed by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

He added that the state government had also been talking to the leaders of the organised labour in the state at ensuring the state workers enjoined the benefit.

“It is important to reiterate to our people that the State Government is as well not oblivious of the hardship and inconveniences attendant to the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

“Apart from the measures being contemplated by the State Government, our administration is also in collaboration with the Federal Government, through the National Economic Council, headed by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Kashim Shetima, GCON, with a view to birthing enduring palliative measures to remedy the excruciating effects of the policy, within available resources.

“The State Government organized labour leaders and critical segments of the State are collaborating well in this direction for the good of the public workers and the entire citizenry of Ondo State,” the acting governor added in the statement., saying: “ We’ll cushion the hardship caused by fuel subsidy removal”.

For a better society