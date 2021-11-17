Ondo: FRSC records 364 auto crashes,145 deaths in nine months

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command has said that no fewer than 364 cases of road traffic crashes and 145 deaths were recorded between January and September 2021 across the state.

Mr Ezekiel SonAllah, State Sector Commander of FRSC, made this known during a press conference to mark 2021 African Road Safety Day and World Day Remembrance For Road Traffic Victims on Wednesday in Akure.

Theme: Act For Low Speeds/Act For Low-Speed Streets “Remember Support Act”.

SonAllah said the event was to commemorate the families of victims of road crashes, those who lost their lives, those who were injured and then to reflect on the living and what motorists could do to avoid crashes.

The sector commander, who said that it had, became imperative for motorists to see reasons to shun excess speed while on wheel said that crashes that occurred at low speed have chances of having lower severity.

According to him, “Record shows that a total number of 227 crashes and 91 death was recorded in 2020 while 364 crashes and 145 death was recorded in 2021.

His words: “In the first quarter of 2020, a total number of crashes is 90 and death is 29 while in 2021 is 90 crashes and 53 death; in the second quarter of 2020,87 crashes,18 death; while in 2021,185 crashes and 51 death;

“Also in the third quarter of 2020, 87 crashes, 44 death and 2021, 89 crashes and 41 death.so, most of the crashes we have recorded are actually excess speed-related ones and the only way for us to arrest crashes is to advocate for low speed.

“You can see that we need to advocate for low act low speed because the number is high as far as road safety is concerned. We are hoping if at all there will be crashes then no death should be recorded”, he said.

SonAllah, therefore, called on motorists to reduce the speed limit to 30km/hour whenever they were at build-up areas saying if there were crashes it would not save their lives but the lives of passengers and people around.

“Let me use this opportunity to commiserate with the families of the victims of road traffic crashes who lost their lives and wishing departed souls to continue rest in perfect peace while I pray for quick recovery of injured once

“Also, I wish to remind motorists public about recommended speed limit device to ensure it is done in their vehicles. Wish you a safe drive to 2022 and beyond.

