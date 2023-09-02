Ondo fortifies security around warehouse over subsidy palliatives distribution

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ahead of the commencement of oil Subsidy Palliatives Distribution, the Ondo State Government has said it had provided adequate security around its warehouses housing items to be distributed as palliatives.

The items are to cushion effects of fuel subsidy removal, stressing that its warehouses were not looted.

The state government added that the palliatives would soon be distributed to vulnerable members of the society.

Ondo Commissioner for Finance and Chairman, Palliative Strategy and Implementation Committee, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, spoke when he led other members of the committee to inspect the food items and agricultural inputs.

Akinterinwa said the N2billion the state has received out of the N5billion expected from the Federal Government would be disbursed.

According to him, the state has received 5,700 bags of rice from the Federal Government but would be distributing about 12000 bags.

The Finance Commissioner said a special Committee was set that covers all spectrum of the society to avoid the distribution becoming a political party affair.

He said: “We are here to inspect foodstuff that we intend to give to the vulnerable masses. We have gone round warehouses to ensure the food stuffs are in good condition. We will share them very soon.

“The Federal Government gave us 5,700 bags of rice. The state has bought more than that. We will start sharing very soon. We put together a committee at the local government level. We have good representation that cuts across the spectrum of the society. We have gotten N2billion and we hoped that they will give us the balance. They sent maize to us but we received little amount of maize and we hoped to get the balance.

“The distribution will not be a party affair. That is why we put up the committee. We have the CAN and Muslim representatives.

“We will be distributing about 12,000 bags of rice. We are also giving out packaged food items besides the rice. The packaged food consist of four different local food items”

Also, Akinterinwa said inputs for farmers are ready with power tillers, pesticides, tricycles to help move farm harvests to cities.

He expressed the hope that this will tackle food crisis and bring down prices if the yields are good.

