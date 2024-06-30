Champion Newspapers Limited
Ondo Community tackles NDDC contractors over unsteady job

Business & Economy
DAMISI OJO, Akure

Residents of Afin in Akoko Northwest Local Government of Ondo State have urged the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), an Interventionist Agency Contractors handling township road projects in the area to expedite action on the project assigned them by the Commission.

They lamented that the roads are no more motorable.

It was learnt that the road project was awarded to a contractor over two years ago with little or no effort on the project.

The roads include: Oja Odo to Emure, Imoga to Erinmo and A.U. D Primary School to Igo.

Since the rain has commenced, residents lamented that the roads were now very slippery and have negatively affected easy movement within the community.

Speaking on the bad situation of the road, a former councillor in the local government, Mr. Raymond Omolasoye, who gave kudos for the initiative of awarding the project, blamed the contractor handling the  road project for non-performance.

Omolasoye decried the situation where road contractors would abandon projects during dry season when it is the best time for road construction.

Another resident of the community, Seedu Ikumuyite, urged the management of NNDC to look into its abandoned projects and properly mobilize them so that work will continue and this will alleviate the suffering of the masses at the receiving end.

