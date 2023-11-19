Ondo by-election: We’ll resist imposition in Akoko North, APC Youth Warn Minister, Tunji Ojo

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Apparently miffed by the alleged imposition of candidate for the forth-coming primary election in Akoko Northeast/Northwest of Ondo State, a group, Akoko Patriotic APC Youth Movement, had cautioned the Minister of Interior, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, to desist from imposing his candidate to fill the position he vacated at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Besides, the group called for immediate suspension of APC Chairman in Akoko Northwest local government, Obanla Kehinde for allegedly colluding with the Minister to impose one Ifeoluwa Ehindero, his cousin, as the APC candidate for the Constituency.

In a communiqué issued after its general meeting signed by the group’s President, Comrade Olorunfemi Dada and Secretary, Adewunmi Bola, the Akoko APC Youth decried the alleged declaration of all the House of RepresentIves for Akoko Northeast/Northwest for the by-election as ‘ non grata’ in the Constituency.

They wondered while Hon. Tunji Ojo was flouting the ‘gentle man rotational agreement’ reached a long time ago between Akoko Northeast and Northwest Federal Constituency, stressing that the Minister had been threatening other aspirants instead of remaining impartial as father to all aspirants.

According to the communiqué, it was reported that the Minister was boasting that he had unlimited power in the Presidency to choose whoever he likes to replace him at the Green Chamber in Abuja.

The APC Youth said” the APC State Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, should as a matter of urgency suspend the chairman of APC in Akoko Northwest for his show of same and lack of integrity because he must have full reasons why he was picked to be chairman of the party.

“That President Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman, Umar Ganduje should prevail on the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila to allow peace and harmony in Ondo State.

“Gbajabiamila should note that Ondo State APC members voted for Asiwaju Tinubu and not Bunmi Tunji-Ojo and his cronies alone”, the group stressed.

The group urged Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Ade Adetimehin, Tayo Alasoadura,Alhaji Ali Olanusi, Senator Niyi Adegbonmire and other APC leaders in Ondo State to prevail on the Minister and his backers in the Presidency to allow free and fair primary and by-election in Akoko North.

