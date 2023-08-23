Champion Newspapers Limited
Ondo Assembly hails Tinubu over Tunji Ojo’s Ministerial appointment

President Tinubu
DAMISI OJO, Akure

Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have rejoiced with the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo.

They said that his appointment has brought pride to the Sunshine State.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Olamide Oladiji, who spoke on behalf of other lawmakers, equally lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his decision to appoint the young and vibrant former lawmaker.

In a press statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon. Olatunji Oshati, the lawmakers described the Minister as a man with a proven track record of excellence, and outstanding performance, especially during his tenure as a Federal Lawmaker representing the good people of Akoko North/East West Constituency.

Oladiji, who expressed confidence that Tunji-Ojo, a former Member of House of Representatives would bring his wealth of experience to bear which, no doubt, would contribute immensely to the overall development of the country, described his appointment as a right peg in a right hole.

According to him, his passion and vision for positive change at all times, would go a long way in enabling him use the Ministry of interior assigned to him to improve the internal security of the Country.

The Speaker wished him best of luck in his office.

