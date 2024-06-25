Ondo Assembly Approves N16.5b Budget 2024 for OSOPADEC

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the year 2024 Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) Budget into law after third reading.

The budget estimate of N16,579,793,823.64 Only, out of which a sum of N3,249,906,749.59 is for recurrent expenditure, while a total sum of N13,339,887,974.95 Naira is for Capital Expenditure.

The development followed the submission of the report by the Chairman, House Committee on OSOPADEC, Hon Oluwatoyin Allen, during a plenary sitting presided over by the Speaker, Rt.Hon.(Chief) Olamide Oladiji, at the House of Assembly Complex.

While presenting the report which had earlier been scrutinized by the Committee on Finance and Appropriation and that of OSOPADEC, Allen submitted that all on-going projects of the Commission should be given accelerated attention in order to get them completed for the use of the people in the area

He added that the Commission should be more rigorous in training and re-training of its staff for optimal performance to enhance higher productivity.

Appreciating members of the Committee, the Speaker of the House hailed the State Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa for his various landmark achievements in the riverine area of the State.

The House had earlier moved for the bill to be passed into law by the Acting Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Moyinolorun Ogunwumiju, and seconded by Honourable Tope Agbulu, representing Akoko South West 2 after the lawmakers had unanimously agreed in a voice vote.

