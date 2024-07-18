Ondo APC to PDP: Your demands for AG’s resignation, baseless

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has faulted the calls by the Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the resignation of the Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kayode Ajulo.

The opposition party had demanded that the state Attorney General should resign his appointment over the appointment of Transition Committee in the Local Government Councils and LCDAs in the state.

A statement by the APC’s Spokesman, Steve Otaloro said:”The demand for resignation of the AG for simply doing his lawful job is laughable and amounts to taking politics to the extreme.

“The suggestion that Dr. Ajulo be stripped of his Senior Advocate of Nigeria title over his actions in defending the position of the government is absurd and unfounded.

“Dr. Ajulo was not appointed by the PDP, and his title as a SAN is a result of his decades of contribution to the legal system and his unblemished credentials as a constitutional lawyer. The PDP and their co-travelers should understand that the Attorney General’s submissions on the issue are clear and valid.

“The PDP should focus on putting their house in order and preparing for the upcoming election, rather than making baseless accusations and calling for the resignation of a public office holder.

“We urge them to engage in constructive dialogue and respect the diversity of views in our democracy.

