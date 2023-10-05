Ondo APC to PDP: Restore confidence ahead of future elections, pay your staff outstanding salaries, we didn’t owe workers

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rectify situation and restore confidence Ahead of Elections in Ondo State.

APC acknowledged that the PDP is a major opposition political party in Nigeria with a significant presence in Ondo State.

However, the ruling party said it is imperative for a party aspiring to lead and govern to demonstrate transparency, accountability, and responsibility.

A statement by its Director of Media and Publicity Ondo State, Steve Otaloro said the failure of the PDP to pay its staff has not only created financial hardship for these individuals but continues to damage the party’s fragile reputation and credibility in the state.

According to the statement, this lack of financial stability raises questions about the party’s ability to manage public funds if allowed to govern the state.

Otaloro said: “It is disheartening to learn that the PDP has failed to pay its staff for the period spanning 22 months, along with claims of mismanagement, which have raised serious concerns among the public. This failure to meet their financial obligations not only reflects poorly on the PDP but on the party’s ability to effectively manage its affairs and fulfill its responsibilities towards its members.

“Furthermore, the accusations against the PDP Chairman, Hon. Fatai Adams, and his Executive Committee are grave. The alleged diversion of funds intended for staff salaries, along with claims of maltreatment and mismanagement, raises serious concerns about the party’s ability to manage its affairs in Ondo State.

“Before seeking the trust and support of the Ondo State electorate, the PDP must demonstrate its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the welfare of its employees. The party must take immediate steps to address this serious issue of misappropriation against its leadership.

“They must conduct a thorough investigation into this allegation of mismanagement and take appropriate action to restore confidence among the general public. The party needs to uphold the highest standards of integrity and financial accountability. Only by doing so can the PDP rebuild trust and credibility among the electorate, our party, and the general public as a credible opposition party in the state.

“The upcoming local government and governorship elections in Ondo State are crucial in determining the future of the people of the state. The party needs to regain the trust and confidence of the electorate by rectifying the situation and demonstrating a commitment to good leadership.

“This lack of financial stability and corruption allegations raises questions about the party’s ability to manage public funds if allowed to govern the state. The people of Ondo State deserve a party and people that can effectively manage its affairs and work towards the development and progress of the state.

“The daunting allegations of mismanagement within the party have further eroded its confidence among the general public. They must take immediate steps to address these allegations and ensure that those responsible are accountable for their actions before the electorate in the state can trust them as a venerable political party deserving of their votes”

However, the Ondo PDP in a swift reaction through its spokesman, Kennedy Peretei denied owing its workers 22 months salaries as alleged by the APC.

The opposition party said rather than the APC facing governance imbued with infrastructural deficit and visible development, it was crying more than the bereaved.

The statement noted that the state is presently grounded without any positive stories as residents are lamenting poor governance on daily basis.