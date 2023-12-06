Ondo APC tackles PDP over unsubstantiated claims, we are united under Akeredolu, says Adetimehin

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ade Adetimehin, has reacted to remarks by the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Chairman, Hon Fatai Adams, alleging him and the ruling party of committing various atrocities.

In a statement he issued on Wednesday in Akure, the state capital, Adetimehin explained that he was not present at the swearing-in of the caretaker committee, as claimed by the PDP Chairman, Fatai Adams, stressing that the event took place at the House of Assembly.

He queried why the PDP Chairman was misrepresenting the facts by discrediting his personality and OndoSstate APC ,urging Adams to provide the names of these party members who have supposedly returned from APC to the PDP.

Adetimehin said:”It is essential to substantiate such claims with concrete evidence rather than making sweeping statements without any factual basis. Why these alleged returnees would choose to come back quietly. If indeed there were individuals who had left the APC and decided to return, it is natural to expect that they would do so openly and proudly.

“The insinuation made by the PDP Chairman raises doubts about the credibility of his statements and suggests a lack of understanding regarding the dynamics and unity within our party, APC.

“Contrary to Adams’ assertions, the APC in the state remains a formidable force in Ondo State and beyond. We are a party united under the able leadership of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Our ranks are unbreakable, and we stand together as a cohesive unit, working tirelessly for the betterment of our state and its people.

“I reiterate that the APC is the party to beat, both in Ondo State and at the national level. Our track record of achievements and the unwavering commitment of our members speak volumes about our strength and resilience. It is clear that the PDP Chairman has lost grip of his own party, and his attempt to cast aspersions on me and our party is a desperate ploy to deflect attention from his own party’s shortcomings”.

Adetimehin reiterated that APC was a united party, under the leadership of Governor Akeredolu and would remain committed to delivering on its promises to the people of Ondo State.

According to him, he would not be deterred by baseless allegations or attempts to undermine his credibility, assuring that he would continue to work towards the progress and prosperity of the state.

