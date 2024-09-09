Ondo APC tackles PDP over remarks on Ayedatiwa’s massive appointment  

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has reacted to the statement credited to the Peoples Democratic Psrty(PDP) campaign organization on the massive appointments offered some party loyalists across the state by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

According to its spokesman, Steve Otaloro, it is evident that the PDP has run out of ideas and talking points to engage our party in constructive criticism and run an issue-based governorship campaign.

The statement said “Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s recent appointments are a fulfillment of his earlier promise to engage more people in running his government, adding value to governance, and strengthening our democracy.

“These appointments are not superfluous, as claimed by the PDP, but rather a strategic move to harness the expertise and skills of Ondo State indigenes to drive development and progress.

“Furthermore, we want to remind the PDP that governance is not a solo affair, but a collective responsibility that requires the input of diverse stakeholders. Governor Aiyedatiwa’s appointments are a testament to his commitment to inclusive governance and his desire to tap into the vast human resources available in Ondo State

“These allegations against Governor Aiyedatiwa are false, with political undertones targeted solely at the November 16 governorship election. We urge the good people of Ondo State to discern the truth and see through the PDP’s desperate attempts to discredit our performing Governor.

“It is however laughable that the PDP, which has a track record of mismanaging resources and prioritizing selfish interests, is now crying foul over Governor Aiyedatiwa’s prudent decision to engage more hands in governance. Their criticism is a clear case of the pot calling the kettle black.

Governor Aiyedatiwa remains committed to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Ondo State, while supporting the renowned hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to turnaround Nigeria’s economy.

“We assure the people of Ondo State that our governor will not be distracted by the PDP’s baseless allegations and will continue to work tirelessly for their benefit.

“Besides, we urge the people of Ondo State to remain focused and not be swayed by the PDP’s propaganda and misinformation. Our governor is working hard to ensure that Ondo State remains on the path of progress and development.

For a better society