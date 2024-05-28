Ondo APC Primary crisis: Jimoh Ibrahim withdraws suit against Aiyedatiwa

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, has finally withdrawn his suit against All Progressives Congress (APC), Independent National Electoral Commission and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

He said the decision to withdraw the suit was hinged on the respect he has for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Senator said: “The suit is now withdrawn due to the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. The President called me, had a meeting with me and assured me that he, as the leader of the party, will improve internal democracy within our party. I will need to withdraw the case to enable him to chart a way forward”.

He said Governor Aiyedatiwa had earlier visited his Asokoro residence for several hours after another unsuccessful visit to his hotel room in Akure.

“I cannot disobey the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because the issue I am fighting for is not personal. It is simply to improve internal democracy, to which the President has promised improvement. My respect for the President is absolute!

“Let me use this opportunity to thank Mr. President for the words of wisdom and encouragement during my meeting with him, which lasted over one hour, and his various interactions with me on the telephone, during which he emphasized his commitment to internal democracy over and over again. Thank you, Mr. President.

“The withdrawal of this legendary suit coincides with the first anniversary of Mr. President’s incredible performance in office, and this is my gift of the “cake” of the first anniversary! Thank you all for your support”, Dr. Ibrahim said.

It would be recalled that several fruitless efforts had been made by the APC leadership, Elder Statesman and other prominent stakeholders to impress it on Senator Ibrahim to settle out of Court with Governor Aiyedatiwa over the last gubernatorial primary in the state but insisted on pursuing the case to the Supreme Court until the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

For a better society