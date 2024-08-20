Ondo APC mourns Oyo Party Chair, Omodewu

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has lamented the passing of the chairman of the Oyo State chapter, Barr. Isaac Ajiboye Omodewu.

Chairman of the South West caucus of APC State Chairmen, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, described the death of Omodewu as a great loss to the South West zone, and entire APC family in Nigeria.

Adetimehin said the former Commissioner of Chieftaincy and Local Government affairs was a committed party man, whose matured and intelligent contributions have been very useful in the common efforts to build the party, particularly in the South West.

He recalled the peaceful disposition of his late colleague in every situation, adding that his rich political experience and knowledge were enviable.

Omodewu was a confidant of the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, who served as commissioner in various capacities for eight years.

Adetimehin said: “On behalf of the South West caucus, I want to send our hearty condolences to the immediate family, his close associates and entire APC family in Oyo State”.

He called on different tendencies in the Oyo State chapter of APC to see unity and peace as necessary tools to immortalize the late chairman.

