Ondo APC guber primary: Jimoh Ibrahim vows to defeat other aspirants

Ibrahim Quadri, Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Acclaimed international businessman and Publisher of defunct National Mirror and Newswatch newspapers, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim on Thursday took the shine out of other contestants when he returned the All Progressives Congress Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms to the National Headquarters after clearing the mandatory N50 million charged for the documents and officially joined fourteen other aspirants, including the incumbent Chief executive, who are jostling to become the next governor of Ondo State.

Sen. Ibrahim, who addressed the media soon after submitting the documents boasted about his huge assets and his bright chances of becoming the next governor, saying: “I am here to submit my documents and I believe that I am the most qualified aspirant in the race considering my academic qualifications and my success as a business man.

“I will make Ondo State the Dubai of Nigeria by developing the betumin and other natural resources in the state.

When asked how he hopes to govern Ondo well bearing in mind that many of his businesses are not doing well, Jimoh snapped and said it is wrong for anyone to say his businesses are not doing well.

On his preparations for the forthcoming Congress election, he said, “I am the most traveled grassroots politician who has moved round all the wards in Ondo State. My mode of campaign is ward by ward. I am not going to step down for anyone and I have not reached any agreement for anyone to step down for me. I don’t even want anybody to step down for me in any race, you buy the form we go to the field and let us meet at the field and test our individual popularity. There should be nothing like an anointed or a consensus candidate.

“I ran election for the governorship in 2003 with Baba Ajasin, Ajagun and myself. Baba Ajasin came first with about 320,000 votes, the other followed with about 205, 000 votes. I followed with about 196, 000 votes very close, they are all dead and i am the only person life.

“I stood election about two years ago or one and a half years ago, and now I am at the office of the Senate.

“I am the first APC senator in the Ondo house. Since APC was formed, they have not been able to win election in Ondo house

“I came with some Cambridge data analytics and i was able to win that election, I scored 111,677 votes against Agbola Ajayi so I gave him over 60,000 votes difference amongst all the contestants.

“For a few that I know, our strategy of wining this election is very clear and straightforward. I can assure you that we are going to win the next election. We have a movement that were set up, we have collected data of over 400,000 supporters and I have visited over 120 wards, to be complete next week.

“My focus when I become governor, is to ensure that one, the Bitumen which can earn $47 billion and seated in Agbabu is extracted.

“I brought the current Bitumen bill before the the National Assembly and we are now on the third reading of that bill so that we can have a law backing bitumen. Bitumen arrangements have been failing because we don’t have law guiding that.

“I believe that it is my turn to govern Ondo State. Apart from being on good financial standing, I will also pay more than N140 million to the party for my supporters membership form.

“I have submitted all my documents including my credentials. I have several degrees and none is missing in my file. Going by my academic performance and my success in business, I am the most qualified aspirant in this race and nothing will stop me.

On security, he promised to fortify Amotekun but will use AI and apps to curb crime on Ondo state stating that modern day security challenges requires technology to tackle.

On why he said Nigeria is not borrowing enough, Jimoh insisted that Nigeria should still borrow to improve the economy.

“What I said on television is that our GDP to debt ratio is 40%. America is 135%. China is 45%. Britain is one 105% GDP to debt ratio. Now what does it mean? It means that America has borrowed 135% more than its total worth.

“So, when Asiwaju came, what I advised was that, take the GDP debt ratio to 90%? So, borrow additional 50% of your worth, which can amount to about $100 billion, when you bridge that, pay up the existing debt of the $77 billion and negotiate it. And I said the easiest way to do this is to get the EXIM bank in groups, group one, group two, group three, group four. There are over 300 EXIM bank in the world. If you have done that, you wouldn’t have any problem and the naira to dollar will fall. Loan is an extra gear in business, if you have a loan you have an additional gear. The important thing is pay back and you will continue to swallow.”

On whether the president has endorsed anybody, Jimoh said:

“It is stupid to say you are looking for endorsement. Politics is about democracy and democracy is about number.

“Somebody seating down and looking for someone else to endorse you, that’s not realistic.

Was Asiwaju endorsed but at the end of the day, he won the election with no endorsement from anybody. When you believe it is your turn, it is your turn.

“As am leaving here by Monday, i am paying 140 million Naira to the party for 100,000 delegates membership form.”

Asked whether he will move another motion for the suspension of Senator Ningi, Jimoh said the Senate has power to discipline it’s members. “I don’t have anything personal against Ningi. The reason why I asked that Ningi should be suspended was the fact that he said Nigeria is appropriating too much budget. He is a member of appropriation and I am a member.

The President brought 27.7 trillion budget in an envelope and dropped for us to approve.

“Did we reduce our budget to 25 billion? We didn’t, we reviewed the price of oil and we felt the price should go up and we added to the budget.Then, we took off firstline charges that you should not know about openly, things like security, salary of judges and others. Are you supposed to publish this in a newspaper? No.

“The first line charges is N3.5 billion. Tomorrow is projected, you cannot audit me for tomorrow, you can only audit me for yesterday, that’s why we say accounting is historical. Ningi was saying that we started stealing money when the budget was passed in January and we were already in March. Auditors can not audit future accounting. It can only audit previous accounts. So, accounting is historical in nature and the bad thing about what Ningi did, was a matter of fact a criminal offense.

So, I intend to write to the Attorney General to draw up charges and write criminal charges or maybe we can let that go.”

On why his businesses are not doing well , Jimoh said, “Those people saying this are idiots. Which of my business is not balancing as it is supposed to. If you go to NICON Insurance and other companies I own they are all yielding well.”

.As Ondo leaders back Olusola Oke

Meanwhile, Ahead of the All Progressive Congress, APC primary in Ondo State, notable leaders in the state has urged the leadership of the party to give their backing to Olusola Oke as the party flagbearer.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders in his office, Lagos State, a popular lawyer who is an indigene of the State, Dr Benson Enikuomehin appealed to the leadership of the party to support Ilaje which is in Ondo South.

APC had already settled for the direct method of voting for its Ondo state Governorship Primary Election slated for April 20.

At the close of work on Wednesday which was the deadline for the purchase of the forms, no fewer than 16 aspirants picked the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms ahead of the primary election.

It was gathered that the Dr Abdullahi Ganduje-led National Working Committee NWC had written to notify the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Deputy National Organizing Secretary of the party, Nze Chidi Duru also confirmed the development on Wednesday night.

The erudite lawyer argued that the incumbent Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and every other aspirant are eminently qualified but stated that out of all the aspirants Oke would grant APC an easy inroad to the seat of power.

Enikuomehin stated that Ilaje local government qualifies Ondo State as oil producing state, adding that even with that, there would be need to go for persuasion and moral adjuration to win the support of other people.

He pointed out that Aiyedatiwa had constitutional constraint due to the provision of the constitution that would not allow him another term in office.

He said, “Aiyedatiwa is thrown up by providence. He was Deputy Governor and you know in a plane, you have a pilot and a co-pilot so that if one sleeps, the other takes over so that the plane will not crash.

“So when his boss left the scene. Are we going to say that he should not show interest? I will say no. But, when you look at your people, that is why sacrifice comes in. Will my decision be for the majority or minority? If your decision is not for majority but it will benefit you, it will not make sense for me to do away with interest of the majority.

“The leadership of the party should look at the larger perceptive. Assuming the eight years will give him (the Governor) to stay in the saddle, that will be understandable as it were.

“But, as at now, Ondo South members are yearning for their unbroken eight years in the state and they are not negotiating for it.”

He further stated, “From my interaction with the people, they are saying any party that short-changed them, they will vote against the party.

“I wish that APC will look at its house and look well in order not to undermine Ondo South because the population of Ondo South is thick. Infact, in their voting strength it is enormous. The central has the higher percentage but voting strength is not to be undermined.”

He however stressed that aside the fact that Oke has contested the governorship election in the past, he has the antecedent and background to win the election for the party

“Olusola Oke is not bereaved of wherewithal to finance the campaign. He has not held any Government office before,” saying he has the integrity that speaks for him.

“As at now, the zoning favours Ondo South. In APC, the battlefield is going to be tortuos because it is going to be direct primary.

“There is banana peel on the ground and PDP is watching. Eventhough they are sleeping, they are not dead. PDP is not a toy party and we must be careful of the sentiment of the people,” he stated.

Aiyedatiwa pledges to lead APC to victory in November

A confident Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa on Thursday beat the deadline for the return of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms and declared that the number of aspirants will not affect the chances of his emerging as the flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress in the November Ondo election.

“I am not frightened by the number of aspirants. I understand that they are about fifteen. All of them are eminently qualified to run for elections but I have an advantage because I enjoy the support of youths and women who have asked me to continue the good work we started some months ago,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa promised to work harder

by empowering the youths and women and to create more employment opportunities as well as improve the security situation in the state.

Another aspirant, Hon. Wale Akinterinwa, a former commissioner, also returned his nomination form and promised to improve security, create employment and improve education opportunities in the state when elected governor.

The APC fixed the official date for the submission of the forms by aspirants for Friday, April 5, 2024 while screening of contestants will begin next week.