Ondo APC Chair, Adetimehin excited over reconciliation between Aiyédatiwa, Oke, lift suspension on erring members

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, has expressed gratitude to the people of the state over the recent reconciliation between Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Chief Olusola Oke.

He described the development as a great achievement ever recorded in the history of the party in the state, stressing that it will ginger progress ahead of the 2024 Governorship election.

Oke, who had been in the governorship race for three consecutive times, last Thursday dissolved his political structure for Aiyedatiwa to guarantee victory for the ruling APC in the forthcoming governorship poll.

Adetimehin spoke while playing host to the executive members of Online Media Professionals in the state.

The Chairman, who eulogized Chief Olusola Oke for his maturity and composure, said such gallant move would unify the party.

He said Oke being a party man, has displayed genuine love for the party’s victory and the collapse of structure was all for the progress of the party.

The party chairman, however, assured supporters of Chief Oke of unbiased treatment, saying they are all APC members.

He further appealed to other aggrieved party members and aspirants not to move to other party and remain in APC but rather emulate Oke.

Speaking on the suspended members of the party, Adetimehin announced that the suspension was hereby lifted with immediate effect.

He, however, urged them to shun anti-party activities and join forces in moving the party forward especially as they prepare for the governorship election slated for November 16, 2024.

The APC chair assured people of the state that APC administration was ever ready to tackle the challenges facing the state and country at large.

For a better society