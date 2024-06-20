Ondo Amotekun prosecutes 600 criminals in six months

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State Security Network (Amotekun) with its recently launched outfit ‘Safe Ground’ has recorded laudable feat especially during the recent Eid el Fitri celebrations with the parade of 48 Suspected Criminals.

They were arrested in connection with various crimes such as kidnapping, stealing of cows, attempted murder, fraud and illegal counterfeiting of money, cultism, illegal migration and stealing of planks, burglary, arson, anti-grazing activities and vandalisation of critical government assets.

The Commander of the Corps, Adetunji Adeleye had before the festival assured Muslims of peaceful celebrations devoid of security lapses.

The Commander said about 600 suspects have been prosecuted between January and June 2024, stressing that Kidnapping had gone down by 90 percent in the state.

According to him, in the last one week, a Toyota and Lexus car were stolen at different occasions in Owo and trailed from Owo to Igbara-Oke.

“We equally responded to the distress call in Owo midnight Wednesday where a car was stolen and within 30 minutes, we were able to recover the vehicle and we are on the trail of the robbers.

“Within this period, we broke a syndicate that specializes in vandalizing transformers. You can see, across there are some of the coils retrieved from the transformers where they dissected and brought out the coils. The other suspects on this case have left the state, we are on their trail.

“Equally, there is this syndicate that specializes in what is called ‘One-Chance’ in local parlance. Unsuspecting commuters will board their vehicles, they will get midway, rob them, disposes them of their valuables and make

“So, we were able to put some of our men in one of the vehicle and as we talk today, out of the ten vehicles they use, we were able to retrieve three and the kingpin of the criminal activities has been arrested and is here on parade”

Adeleye noted that the culprits have an herbalist that deceives them in telling their customers that they can produce dollars for them, which are counterfeit dollars.

He added that they collected naira from them in exchange for counterfeit dollars, stressing that they were able to break their cartel and the pots with charms they use in hypnotizing their customers.

