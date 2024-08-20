Ondo Amotekun gets new coded security outfit ‘Amot Rangers’, parades nine suspects

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Consequent upon the directives of Ondo State Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, to the State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) to oversee and enforce peaceful relationship between farmers and herders in the forests, a Special Unit of Amotekun Corps coded Amot Rangers, had been Inaugurated.

Already, the Ondo State Livestock and Grazing Regulations is on ground with the Establishment of Ranch Law 2021.

The six major control points of the new special unit, according to the Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, cut across the troubled borders around Edo, Kogi, Kwara and Ekiti states.

Besides, the Security Chief paraded nine suspects, stressing that the suspects had been profiled and necessary action were being taken on them.

Adeleye said: “In the last 72 hours, men of the Ondo State Security Network had combed every nook and cranny of the four local governments in Akoko, and we’ve been able to flush out the miscreants.

“As a matter of fact, they even ran away before our men got there. This is to tell them that Ondo State is not a place for terrorists and people with bad intention to stay. No matter how deep into the forestry area, we remain resolute to ensuring the safety of lives and property in such area.

“The Governor has graciously approved that two of the existing control posts in the forest be further reinforced while additional four, making a total of six, will be put in place. These are to be manned by specially-trained Amotekun Rangers whose sole responsibility is to ensure that the nefarious activities of these miscreants are checkmated”.

He noted that one of the commonest security challenges in the urban centers is the issue of snatching of Okada motorcycles in which the syndicate across the state specializes in killing the Okada riders and thereafter made away with the Okada.

Among those paraded was one of the syndicate that involved in such criminal act.

Adeleye said: “We equally have two of them who attempted to kill the security men put in charge of a petroleum product. We have on display the guns which they used before the long arm of law caught up with them.

“Across board, the decline in the number of suspects being paraded can be grossly attributed to the 24-hour patrol for seven days every week of men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency.

“Under law and order, we’ve been able to stabilize the enforcement of laws and order of the state to such an extent that there is stability.

“The anti-grazing and farmer-herdsmen relationship, we have a number of issues regarding the enforcement of the anti-open grazing law but we are putting measures in place to checkmate the excesses.

“Our ultimate goal is that farmers should be able to farm without fear while herders do their businesses without infringing on the rights of the farmers”.

Also speaking on labour union matters, Adeleye enthused that even despite the pressures of the protests in the beginning of the month; the people recognized the fact to allow dialogue to take the center stage while there had been no issues among the student union as they equally saw reason with the Security Outfit that peaceful resolution of crisis is better.

He added that in areas of disputes, the state government especially the Ministry of Local Government, is taking proactive actions to ensure that lives and properties are maintained while the tradition of the people are not underplayed, stressing there was no problem with religious activities and cultism in the state.

On the issue of terrorism and kidnapping, the Amotekun Commander said they would continue to work assiduously to ensure that all these nefarious activities including militancy and human trafficking were brought to the barest minimum.

He assured that Ondo State was now safe for investors, commuters, and travelers, especially with the launching of Amotekun rangers that will be domiciled in the border local governments with the sole aim of guaranteeing the safety of lives and property.

The suspected criminals paraded for committing various offences are James Amos, Moses Ponsack, aged 30 and 21,Boboye Matthew, 18, and Boboye Lekan,(siblings) specialing in stealing, dismantling, and selling of Okada; Rabiu Mogaji, Dauda Alasin and Godwin Isaac were picked from different locations for stealing generators and phones when owners were not around.

He said Azubuike Okafor Patti was arrested in the act of breaking into houses when the owner had gone to work and Isiaka Audu was apprehended for stealing motorcycles and yam tubers.

Consequently, Adeleye sent warning signals to thieves, kidnappers, murderers and other criminals that Ondo State would not be a place of abode for them.

